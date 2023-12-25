Case filed for sale of tickets for Sunburn in Hyderabad without nod

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police on Monday filed a case for alleged sale of tickets for Sunburn music festival on New Year’s Eve even before obtaining police permission for the event.

A police officer said a case has been registered against Sunburn at Madhapur Police Station while notices were also being served on nodal officer and MD of online ticketing platform BookMyShow for selling the tickets.

The police action came a day after Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took serious note of the online sale of tickets for the event though police have not given permission for the event.

He had asked Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty to conduct an inquiry.

Additional Commissioner of Police N. Narasimha Reddy told media persons on Monday that a meeting was held with the organisers on December 16, where they were explained how to apply.

The organisers were told that the police will give the permission after analysing the history of the event and if there is permission from the Excise Department and the permission for the venue.

He said since the sale of tickets for the event began on BookMyShow even before police permission for the event, a case was registered.

Arrangements were made for the event near HITEC City, the information technology hub in Madhapur under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The Chief Minister, during a conference with District Collectors and SPs on Sunday, directed the Police Commissioner to inquire into the sale of tickets for the event. He wanted to know if the permission was given and when informed that no permission was given, he asked the police chief to inquire into the sale of tickets.

He mentioned that states like Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka cancelled Sunburn.

Revanth Reddy took note of this while giving directions to collectors and SPs to curb the drug menace with an iron hand.

The officials were asked to keep a tight vigil on the events on New Year Eve to ensure that drugs are not consumed at such parties. He directed officials not to treat the New Year’s Eve events as revenue earners as such events are spreading destructive culture and spoiling the careers of youth.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Additional Commissioner of Police said that if any illegal activity like drugs and harassment takes place during New Year events, the organisers will be held responsible and action will be taken against them as per law.