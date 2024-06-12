Case linked to Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet Rana fails to appear before court

Mumbai: BJP leader Navneet Rana failed to turn up before a court here on Wednesday, citing ill-health, in a 2022 case linked to a row over reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The former MP’s husband, Amravati MLA Ravi Rana, who is also an accused in the case, appeared before the court.

The couple has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) for allegedly resisting and obstructing police personnel, who had visited their residence in Mumbai’s Khar area for arresting them after they announced a plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ in Bandra.

In December 2023, the court rejected their discharge plea, saying prima facie there is enough evidence against the applicants based on the statements of witnesses. Thus, a crime under IPC section 353 is made out, the court had said.

Since January, the matter has been posted on multiple dates for framing of charges against the couple.

However, the proceedings have not moved ahead due to failure of the accused to appear before the court.

On a previous hearing, special judge for MP/MLAs’ cases, R N Rokade, directed the Rana couple to appear before him on June 12 without fail.

However, only Ravi Rana appeared before the court on Wednesday.

Navneet Rana’s lawyer Shabir Shora filed an exemption plea, saying she was unwell and hence could not make it to the court.

The court allowed her plea and after marking the presence of Ravi Rana, adjourned the matter to July 2.

The Rana couple has filed a revision petition before the Bombay High Court against the rejection of their discharge application by the special court.

The police arrested the Ranas in April 2022, following their announcement to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s residence ere, which angered workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT), leading to tension in the area.

The couple later dropped the plan, citing a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mumbai.

They are currently out on bail.

Navneet Rana lost the Amravati seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.