Case lodged against man for ‘indecent remarks’ on UP CM: Police

The FIR was lodged at the Jasrana police station based on the complaint, the SP said.

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 22nd August 2022 12:45 pm IST
Karnataka: FIR against Bajrang Dal member for destroying shop, assaulting employees
FIR against Bajrang Dal member in Karnataka for ransacking Muslim shops

Firozabad: The police have lodged an FIR against a man for making indecent remarks on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akhilesh Narain said a complaint was lodged by a person named Rajesh Ali who alleged that Suresh Yadav, chief of Hathwant block here, made indecent remarks and used abusive language against UP CM.

Also Read
UP: Brahmin man booked for threatening to behead Yogi Adityanath

The FIR was lodged at the Jasrana police station based on the complaint, the SP said.

MS Education Academy

We are probing the matter and necessary legal action will be taken accordingly, the SP added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button