Cases filed against Rahul, Sonia to distract from vote chori: Telangana CM

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and other accused in the National Herald case on a complaint by the ED as part of a money laundering probe.

Image shows Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy holding a mic
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Hitting out at the NDA government at the Centre, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that a fresh case was filed against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to divert public attention from the ‘vote chori’ campaign.

Speaking at the executive meeting of the ruling Congress in Telangana, he said every Congress activist in Telangana condemns the registration of the “illegal case” against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi took up the ‘vote chori’ campaign across the country. (They) filed cases again on Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to divert attention from that because they didn’t want a debate on ‘vote chori’ in parliament. They filed a fresh case against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi four-five days ago to avoid debate on the defects in Bihar elections,” he said.

The meeting conveys its resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it condemns the “illegal case” against the Gandhis and that ‘Telangana people’ stand by them, he said.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and other accused in the National Herald case on a complaint by the ED as part of the agency’s money laundering probe into the high-profile case that alleges that the first family of Congress “abused” their position for personal gains.

