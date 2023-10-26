Cash-for-questions case: Parliamentary panel summons Mahua Moitra on Oct 31

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has been summoned by the Lok Sabha ethics committee on October 31 regarding the cash-for-questions against her. On Thursday, October 26, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MP Nishikanth Dubey appeared before the committee to record his statement.

This was the committee’s first meeting regarding the case. Dubey was asked about Moitra’s counter-allegation concerning obtaining a fake degree. However, he reportedly said, “The only question is Mahua chor hai ki nahi (whether Mahua Moitra is a thief or not).”

Background

On October 15, Dubey claimed the TMC leader provided her Lok Sabha login credentials to Adani’s rival and businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for cash and other expensive gifts.

The BJP MP accused Moitrra of letting the businessman “ask questions in the Parliament”. Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Moitra and her immediate suspension from the House.

Moitra, on her part, responded to the allegations saying the CBI is welcome to investigate the matter.

Things turned vicious when Moitra’s photos, now where she is seen holding a cigar with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor started circulating on social media platforms.

However, it did not deter the TMC leader who said she was amused. In a post on X, Moitra said, “Most amused to see some personal photos of me being circulated on social media by BJP‘s troll sena. I like a green dress better than a white blouse. And why bother cropping – show the rest of the folks at dinner as well. Bengal’s women live a life. Not a lie.”

Moitra questioned Dubey’s education qualification and counter-accused him of obtaining fake certificates. She questioned why no probe was initiated against Dubey despite her raising charges against him of adopting fake certificates almost seven months back.

However, her party has decided to maintain a stoic silence on the issue. “The party has nothing to say on this issue. We think the person around whom this controversy is revolving is best suited to react to this,” TMC’s West Bengal general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.