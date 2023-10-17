Cash, gold, liquor seizure in Telangana crosses Rs 100 crore in 1 week

The enforcement agencies also seized 43,700 kg rice, 627 sarees and other items all worth Rs 6.89 crore.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 17th October 2023 10:15 am IST
Cash, gold, liquor seizure in Telangana crosses Rs 100 crore
Cash, gold, liquor seizure in Telangana crosses Rs 100 crore

Hyderabad: The seizure of cash, gold, liquor, and other items in the run-up to the next month’s Assembly elections has crossed Rs 100 crore in value in just one week, officials said on Monday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor etc valued over Rs.109 crore across the state since October 9 when the model code of conduct came into force for the November 30 Assembly election.

The total cash seized by authorities rose to Rs.58.96 crore with seizure of Rs.7.29 crore during the last 24 hours that ended at 9 a.m. on October 16.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Over 27 kg gold, Rs 2 cr cash seized ahead of Telangana polls

The agencies have also seized 64.2 kg gold, 400 kg silver, and 42.203 carat diamonds all worth Rs.33.62 crore.

During the intense checking within the state and on inter-state checkposts, police, excise and other departments have so far seized 44,093 litres of liquor worth over Rs.6.64 crore. They also seized 1,133 kg ganja and 0.3 litres weed oil, all valued Rs.2.97 crore.

The enforcement agencies also seized 43,700 kg rice, 627 sarees and other items all worth Rs 6.89 crore

The Election Commission has announced that elections for 119-member state Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 30. In view of the complaints of large scale distribution of money, liquor and freebies during previous elections in the state, the poll panel has issued strict instructions to state and central enforcement agencies.

After the three-day visit to the state early this month, the Election Commission declared that it is fully committed to ensure inducement-free elections. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar directed the enforcement agencies to act very strictly against the use of money power during the elections. He asked them to almost dry up the inflow of liquor, cash, freebies and drugs.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 17th October 2023 10:15 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button