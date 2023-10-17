Cash, gold, liquor seizure in Telangana crosses Rs 100 crore in 1 week

Hyderabad: The seizure of cash, gold, liquor, and other items in the run-up to the next month’s Assembly elections has crossed Rs 100 crore in value in just one week, officials said on Monday.

The enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor etc valued over Rs.109 crore across the state since October 9 when the model code of conduct came into force for the November 30 Assembly election.

The total cash seized by authorities rose to Rs.58.96 crore with seizure of Rs.7.29 crore during the last 24 hours that ended at 9 a.m. on October 16.

The agencies have also seized 64.2 kg gold, 400 kg silver, and 42.203 carat diamonds all worth Rs.33.62 crore.

During the intense checking within the state and on inter-state checkposts, police, excise and other departments have so far seized 44,093 litres of liquor worth over Rs.6.64 crore. They also seized 1,133 kg ganja and 0.3 litres weed oil, all valued Rs.2.97 crore.

The enforcement agencies also seized 43,700 kg rice, 627 sarees and other items all worth Rs 6.89 crore

The Election Commission has announced that elections for 119-member state Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 30. In view of the complaints of large scale distribution of money, liquor and freebies during previous elections in the state, the poll panel has issued strict instructions to state and central enforcement agencies.

After the three-day visit to the state early this month, the Election Commission declared that it is fully committed to ensure inducement-free elections. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar directed the enforcement agencies to act very strictly against the use of money power during the elections. He asked them to almost dry up the inflow of liquor, cash, freebies and drugs.