Hyderabad: Over 27 kg gold, Rs 2 cr cash seized ahead of Telangana polls

The police also seized one four-wheel and one two-wheeler from them.

North Zone police team along with the Gandhi Nagar Police arrested six persons carrying unaccounted cash of Rs 2.09 Crore in the Kavadiguda area of, Secunderabad on Sunday.
Hyderabad: Police in Hyderabad seized over 27 kg gold, 15 kg silver and unaccounted cash worth over Rs 2.09 crore in two separate incidents on Monday during the ongoing checking ahead of next month’s Telangana assembly elections.

Police in the Miyapur area seized gold jewellery weighing 27.54 kg and silver ornaments weighing 15.65 kg worth more than Rs 15 crore during vehicle checking. Since the three persons carrying them failed to produce relevant documents, police seized the jewellery and handed it over to the Income Tax department for further action.

In another incident, the Commissioner’s Task Force North Zone Team along with Gandhi Nagar Police seized Rs 2.09 crore cash from a car.

Police seized the cash and apprehended six persons during vehicle checking at Kavadiguda, Secunderabad. A car and a scooter were also seized from them.

Those arrested were identified as Dinesh Kumar Patel, Sachin Kumar Vishnu Bai Patel alias Sachin, Jithender Patel, Shivraj Naveenbai Modi, Rakesh Patel and Thakor Nagji Chaturji alias Nagji.

Police and other enforcement agencies in Telangana have seized cash, gold, liquor and other items worth Rs 75 crore during the checking since the model code of conduct came into force on October 9 with the announcement of the Assembly election schedule.

Till October 14, the enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor, etc valued at nearly Rs 75 crore across the state. The authorities have seized Rs 48.32 crore cash and 37.4 kilograms of gold, 365 kilograms of silver and 42.203-carat diamonds — all worth Rs 17.50 crore.

With the continuing seizure of cash, gold liquor and other items during the last two days, the total value is estimated to have touched Rs 100 crore.

In view of the complaints of large-scale distribution of money, liquor and freebies during previous elections in the state, the Election Commission of India has issued strict instructions to state and central enforcement agencies.

After the three-day visit to the state early this month, the Election Commission declared that it is fully committed to ensuring inducement-free elections.

