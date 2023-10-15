Telangana: Nalgonda cops seize Rs 3.04 cr hawala cash, 2 arrested

Hyderabad: The Nalgonda district police seized Rs. 3.04 crore from two people on Sunday morning at Vadapally.

Vipul Kumar Bhai aged 46, a resident of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, and Amarsinh Jala aged 52 years a resident of Mahesena in Gujarat were carrying a huge amount of cash in a vehicle and did not stop at the police checkpost.

The police team at the Madugulapally toll gate first tried to stop the vehicle but the driver did not stop and escaped.

The police then alerted the other team on the route in the Nalgonda 2 Town police station limits and one more team attempted to stop it at the Iduluguda signal. However, the driver did not stop and escaped.

“Finally, two sub-inspectors managed to stop the vehicle at the integrated check post at Vadapally. On inspection, it was found the drivers had concealed the cash in a special compartment made under the seat of the driver. We are suspecting the vehicle is used to carry hawala money from one state to another state for elections,” said Nalgonda SP K Apoorva.

A case has been registered against the accused under section U/s 336 IPC; 179, 52/177, and 102 CrPC of MV Act) for rash driving, endangering a passenger on the highway, and disobeying the inspecting police officer along with defacing the vehicle by using a special chamber.