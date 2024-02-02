Cash, gold worth about Rs 17 crore seized in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Unaccounted cash, gold, and silver worth nearly Rs 17 crore have been seized in Andhra Pradesh ahead of simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha.

During the checking at different places, the police have seized the cash and other valuables in in Tirupati, Potti Sriramulu Nellore, and Kurnool districts since Thursday.

The biggest seizure of Rs 7.27 crore cash was made in Nellore.

A person was found to be carrying Rs 4.38 crore. He told police that the cash was meant for purchasing gold. However, he failed to present documents in support of his claim.

Police seized Rs 5.12 crore cash from three places in Gudur town in Tirupati district. Six people were detained in three different cases. Police said they failed to show relevant documents for transfer of huge cash.

Police have stepped up checking at various places to stop any transfer of money or other valuables ahead of the elections. Following the direction of the Election Commission, the police officials were keeping a tight vigil on transport of unaccounted cash. Vehicle checking was also taken up on national highways in various districts. Police seized Rs 4.59 crore worth of gold, silver and unaccounted cash during the checking on National Highway 44 in Kurnool.

Officials said Rs.4.32 kg of gold, five kg of silver biscuits and Rs.1.84 crore cash were seized from four persons.

Elections for state Assembly are likely to be held along with Lok Sabha polls in a couple of months. The election authorities are maintaining tight vigil in view of the big jump in pre-election seizure in neighbouring Telangana. Cash, freebies, narcotics and precious metals worth Rs 469.63 crore were seized during Telangana Assembly elections held in November last year. This was 454 per cent higher compared to seizures made in 2018 elections.