Cash-strapped Pak assures Maldives of its support to address its ‘development needs’

Maldives established diplomatic relations with Pakistan on July 26, 1966.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st February 2024 10:35 pm IST
Saudi Arabia signals readiness to provide more credit to Pakistan
Pakistan Flag

Male: Cash-strapped Pakistan on Thursday assured the Maldives of its support to address the “pressing development needs” of the island nation in the Indian Ocean.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

During a telephone conversation with President Mohamed Muizzu, Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar discussed ways to fortify the bilateral ties between the two nations, the President’s Office said in a press release.

Muizzu has also “been assured of the support of the Pakistani government to address the pressing development needs of the Maldives,” it said.

MS Education Academy

The two leaders discussed the top priorities for the two countries and spoke about enhancing cooperation in the international arena.

Also Read
No comment: India on internal political situation in Maldives

Kakar also conveyed his support and assistance to the Maldives’ efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, the release said.

The Maldives established diplomatic relations with Pakistan on July 26, 1966.

While Pakistan is a close ally of China, President Muizzu is also regarded as pro-Beijing.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st February 2024 10:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button