Hyderabad: Majeedullah Khan Farhat, the head of Majlis Bachao Tahreek, stated that a caste census is essential for India because, without it, anyone from a minority may not become a chief minister or the Prime Minister of India.

In the Eid Milap, at Red rose opposite public garden, on Monday the president gave his speech on the Caste census.

There is a conspiracy in India that is causing a split between Hindus and Muslims, and the name of the conspiracy is RSS. RSS is an acronym that stands for the Restoration of Social Supremacy. Muslims have no idea what Bahujan means. Bahujan refers to individuals who have had no rights for thousands of years. The only way to beat the BJP and RSS is to collaborate with Bahujans.

If you want to defend secularism or the constitution, castism should adopt a political stance, such as ST, OBC, SC, and minorities, since only secularism and the constitution will be saved.

Today, hostility is increasing among minorities against Muslims. They are being brainwashed into believing that Muslims are their enemy.

If the BJP, RSS, and TRS do not seize Muslim rights, society will be secular. The most important thing is that we carry out a caste census.

The BJP has filed an application in the Supreme Court stating that they do not want a caste census. He wants all minorities to ignore politics and focus on the caste census. If a caste census is conducted in India, any caste person can become the chief minister of a state and the Prime Minister of India.