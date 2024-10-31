Caste census essential for social justice: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy said that the caste census survey will be complete by November 30, in preparation for the upcoming local elections.

Speaking at a meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, October 31, led by PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, he emphasized the importance of this survey, describing it as a comprehensive health check-up for society rather than just an examination of living conditions.

Revanth stresses on social justice

Revanth Reddy remarked that the Congress party’s approach is to distribute government revenue based on social justice.

He proposed appointing one observer for each of the 33 districts to ensure coordination for the caste census survey. He asserted that all party leaders must work responsibly, stating, “Your hard work will surely yield results.”

He also warned that any party member who acts against the interests of the caste census or causes harm to the party will not be forgiven.

The chief minister expressed confidence in making Telangana a model for the nation, stating that the outcomes of this survey could be presented to the central government as a model document for consideration in national census efforts.

I became CM due to Congress workers’ effort: Revanth

He reiterated that his position as chief minister is a result of collective effort within the Congress party and that he has no special recognition apart from what the party has granted him.

In addressing opposition challenges, Revanth Reddy noted that despite various obstacles, the government has successfully issued appointment letters to teachers selected through the DSC process and filled 50,000 job vacancies within ten months.

He mentioned that allegations from opposition parties regarding Group 1 examinations were unfounded, as data showed significant representation from backward classes and scheduled castes among those selected.