Caste must be part of Census to eliminate inequalities: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Friday, September 11, that including a caste census in the national Census was essential to eliminating social inequalities and ensuring justice for weaker sections.

Participating in a debate on the census and the caste census in the Assembly, he demanded an explanation from the BJP members if they supported the caste census or not, media reports said.

Bhatti said that after the Congress government came to power in Telangana, it conducted a comprehensive survey across the state to assess the people’s social, economic and political conditions.

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He said that as the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of the Planning Department, he reviewed the process on a daily basis.

He recalled that even Opposition members had appreciated the survey when its report was presented in the Assembly.

‘No response to Congress demand’

Bhatti said that while the Congress has been demanding that a caste census be conducted across the country on the lines of the survey undertaken in Telangana, and CM A. Revanth Reddy has visited Delhi over the same, there has been no response from the Centre.

Saying it was unfortunate that the caste census was not being included in the Census currently underway, he demanded that the Centre honour its commitment, reported the Deccan Chronicle.

“How can the actual conditions of weaker sections of society be identified without a caste census?” he questioned, adding, “BJP members should clearly state whether they want a caste census or not. If they support a caste census, the Assembly should unanimously call upon the Central Government and the Prime Minister to conduct it.”

He said the Congress was only demanding a replication of the Telangana model across the country.

He said a caste census would provide a clear picture of the population, as well as the social and economic conditions of different communities. This data could then be used to formulate targeted welfare and development policies, he said.