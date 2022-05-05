Caste not only factor to decide fate of Bihar parties: Prashant Kishor

Patna: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday ruled out the caste factor as the key one deciding the fate of a political party in Bihar.

Giving the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “At present, Narendra Modi is achieving the highest number of votes in Bihar but how many people belong to his caste staying in Bihar? I believe there are not many people of his caste staying in Bihar. That means, caste is not the only factor on which people can vote here.”

“In every caste and community, some people vote above caste and community. Besides, if I form a political party, I would not be the only one to contest the election. People of every caste and community contest elections from my party,” he added.

PK, as Kishor is known, also slammed the current Nitish Kumar government and the previous RJD regime.

“Bihar is extremely backward compared to other states and current and previous governments are responsible for it,” he said.

Giving an example of ‘Saat Nishchay Yojana’ (seven point policies) which is a pet project of the Nitish Kumar government, Kishor said: “I was the one who prepared the Saat Nischay Yojana part 1 and 2 for Nitish Kumar government after he came in power in 2015. Now, critics are putting question marks on this Yojana but it is not my fault. My job was to prepare that policy and the execution would be done by the state government. If they failed to execute the policy, they will be answerable for the non-execution of the Saat Nishchay Yojana on ground. Please ask questions to the Chief Minister and cabinet ministers of his government.”