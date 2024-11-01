Caste survey should be carried out with 100 pc accuracy: Dana Kishore

Hyderabad: Social, economic, educational, employment, political and caste surveys should be conducted comprehensively with 100 percent accuracy said the principal secretary of the state municipal urban development department, M Dana Kishore.

The announcement was made on Friday, November 1, at a training program held for supervisors and enumerators on the upcoming house-to-house family survey in the Khairatabad zone, hosted at Gauri Shankar Community Hall in Banjara Hills.

The survey is set to begin on November 6 and will involve 21,000 enumerators deployed across the Greater Hyderabad area. Each supervisor will oversee the work of ten enumerators to ensure a systematic and efficient process.

Dana Kishore urged the enumerators to accurately record the social and economic conditions of various communities, stressing that any uncertainties should be clarified with their supervisors to maintain the integrity of the data collected. He highlighted that the comprehensive survey aims to enhance the effectiveness of government schemes aimed at aiding the underprivileged.

Also Read Caste census in Telangana from November 6

Additionally, Dana Kishore advised enumerators to familiarise themselves with the survey documentation before beginning fieldwork to ensure accurate data collection.

He noted that 21,000 enumerators will be involved in the survey across the Greater Hyderabad area. Each supervisor has been assigned to oversee ten enumerators to ensure a systematic approach.

Kishore further emphasized that enumerators should reach out to their supervisors if they have any questions or uncertainties. He recommended that they practice using photocopies of the survey documents before heading into the field to ensure a comprehensive understanding and accurate recording of all survey details.