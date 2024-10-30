Caste census in Telangana from November 6

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is all set to begin a comprehensive caste census on November 6, aimed at collecting detailed socio-economic data to address inequalities across various communities.

The Telangana government’s caste census initiative aims to address social and economic disparities. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated it will support marginalized communities, particularly those disadvantaged socially and economically. He emphasized that the data collected could benefit underprivileged groups across the state and potentially serve as a nationwide model.

Concerns of AIMIM, MBT over caste census in Telangana

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) have voiced concerns about the caste census. They warn that it could increase social fragmentation and misusage of caste data. AIMIM leaders stress that without proper privacy protections, sensitive information could expose communities to discrimination. MBT leaders also worry that the census might escalate inter-caste tensions and divert attention from critical issues like fair representation and welfare for minority communities.

On the other hand, the AIMIM has also demanded a separate caste census for the BC-E class alongside a survey for 14 other sub-classes, eligible for a 4 percent reservation in the state.

Following is the list of 14 sub-classes the AIMIM urged to be involved in the caste survey

Achchukattalavandlu, Singali, Singamvallu, Achchupanivallu,Achchukattuvaru, Achukatlavandlu

Attar Saibulu,Attarollu

DhobiMuslin/ Muslin Dlhobi/ Dhobi Musalman

Faqir, Fhakir Budbudki, Ghanti Fhakir, Ghanta Fhakirlu,

Garadi Muslim, Garadi Siabulu, Pamulavallu,

Gosangi Muslim, Phakeer Sayebulu,

Guddi Eluguvallu,Elugu Bantuvallu, Musalman Keelu Gurralavallu

Hajam,Nai, Nai Muslim, Navid

Labbi,Labba, Labbon, Labba

Pakeerla,Borewala, Deera Phakirlu, Bonthala

Qureshi, KureshiKhureshi, Khasab, Marati Khasab

Shaik /Sheikh

Siddi, Yaba,Habshi, Jasi

Turaka Kasha, Kakkukotte Zinka Saibulu,Chakkitakanevale, Terugadu

India has not conducted a comprehensive caste-based census since 1931, apart from the limited socio-economic data collected in the 2011 Census. Telangana will now join several Indian states that are conducting or planning caste census to gather demographic data for better policy formulation.

Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have begun comprehensive surveys, with Bihar reporting that EBCs and OBCs make up nearly 63 percent of its population.