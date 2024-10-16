Telangana: AIMIM urges separate caste survey for BC-E, 14 sub-classes

Hyderabad: A delegation of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday, October 16, urged the Backward Class (BC) Commission chairman to conduct a separate caste survey of the BC-E class alongside a survey for 14 other sub-classes, eligible for a 4 percent reservation in the state.

The Government of Telangana on October 11 issued orders for a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (socio, educational, economic, employment, political, and caste survey) of the entire state. The Telangana Backward Classes Commission had decided to carry out the survey coordination with the planning department.

Following government directives, the BC Commission is tasked with determining the percentage of reservations to be allocated to Backward Classes in local bodies, based on the caste survey.

To gather insights and feedback, the commission plans to tour all districts and conduct public hearings in the old ten district headquarters, starting from October 24. A notification detailing this initiative will be issued soon.

Also Read Telangana: BC Commission to conduct statewide caste survey from Oct 24

To involve diverse perspectives, the commission has decided to consult various stakeholders and will hold meetings with intellectuals from the Backward Classes shortly.

Following is the list of 14 sub-classes the AIMIM urged to be involved in the caste survey