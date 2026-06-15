Casting director booked for harassing actress in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A casting director was booked for allegedly cheating and sexually harassing an aspiring actress in Hyderabad on June 12. The incident came to light on Sunday, June 14.

The 21-year-old actress filed a complaint with the Banjara Hills police against the director, Prasad and accused him of cheating her on the pretext of a role in films.

From October to December 2025, Prasad dodged her by claiming the film’s shooting would be fully completed, without paying the actress her Rs 90,000 remuneration or Rs 38,000 travel charges.

Also Read Woman sexually assaulted by two men in Secunderabad

On February 18 this year, he called her to meet, forcibly made her get into his car, and attempted a sexual assault on the said actress, saying he would give her opportunities in other films only if his wish was fulfilled.

The victim’s mother confronted Prasad after the actress escaped from the accused.

When Prasad abused the victim’s mother as well, the victim filed a complaint with the police. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Banjara Hills Police, said, ” The incident occurred 4 months ago, and the director was booked for cheating under section 318(4) and sexual harassment under section 75 of the BNS”.