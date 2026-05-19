Woman sexually assaulted by two men in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two people in Secunderabad on May 16, who lured her on the pretext of shooting a film.

While media reports claim that the survivor is a junior artist, the Jubilee Hills Police told Siasat.com that she is an orphan. According to her complaint filed on Tuesday, May 19, she stated she was offered acting roles in a movie by the two accused.

One of them told her about a movie shoot in Secunderabad. She accompanied him to a room, where the other accused was also present.

She was sexually assaulted by the men for over two days, her complaint stated.

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The investigation is underway and further details regarding the case are awaited.