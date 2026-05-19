Woman sexually assaulted by two men in Secunderabad

The incident came to light when the woman filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills Police on Tuesday, May 19.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th May 2026 3:09 pm IST
A woman with her face covered by her hands, appearing distressed or upset, with a shadowy figure in the b.
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Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two people in Secunderabad on May 16, who lured her on the pretext of shooting a film.

While media reports claim that the survivor is a junior artist, the Jubilee Hills Police told Siasat.com that she is an orphan. According to her complaint filed on Tuesday, May 19, she stated she was offered acting roles in a movie by the two accused.

One of them told her about a movie shoot in Secunderabad. She accompanied him to a room, where the other accused was also present.

Subhan Bakery

She was sexually assaulted by the men for over two days, her complaint stated.

The investigation is underway and further details regarding the case are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th May 2026 3:09 pm IST

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