Engineering student held for sexually assaulting classmate in Ibrahimpatnam

The accused, a third year B Tech student is a native of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th May 2026 9:40 am IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 10:05 am IST
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Hyderabad: An engineering student was arrested on Monday, May 18, in Ibrahimpatnam for allegedly sexually assaulting his classmate while drunk on May 14.

The accused, Uday Kumar a third-year B Tech student, is a native of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. On May 14, the accused and his classmate had gone to Dilsukhnagar to have tea. While returning, the accused purchased liquor and consumed it at a secluded place.

Survivor forced to have liquor

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Ibrahimpatnam police said ,” Kumar and girl were in a relationship for the past six months.” The accused also forced the survivor to consume liquor. After they reached the accused’s residence, he raped the girl.

Subhan Bakery

Based on a complaint, a case of rape was registered under section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the accused was arrested.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th May 2026 9:40 am IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 10:05 am IST

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