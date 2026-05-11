Love affair turns fatal for Hyderabad engineering student, 10 arrested

Yuvan Akhil Kumar was a third-year BTech student of Malla Reddy College of Engineering.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th May 2026 9:23 pm IST
A young man smiling outdoors, related to the Hyderabad engineering student murder case.
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Hyderabad: Nearly four days after a 21-year-old engineering student was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified people in Hyderabad’s Chilkalguda region, police have arrested 10 persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder.

The accused have been identified as Rajam Vamshi Krishna alias Rakhi, 19; Allaboina Sai Kiran alias Sai, 27; Rajam Paramesh Kumar Yadav alias Don, 19; Rajam Manish alias Bichu, 21; Srigiri Rahul,22; Kuchula Shiva Nandan Yadav, 20; Rajam Narsimha Yadav, 50; Rajam Srisailam Yadav, 48; and Rajam Mallesh Yadav alias Mallanna, 49, and a juvenile.

Yuvan Akhil Kumar was a third-year BTech student of Malla Reddy College of Engineering. He was in a long-term relationship with a woman named Chandrika. Four months ago, her parents had warned him to stay away from their daughter.

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According to police, Sai wanted to marry Chandrika. He harboured a grudge towards Yuvan and decided to kill him. The hatred was so high that he reportedly held several meetings and kept track of Yuvan’s movements.

On May 7, while watching the IPL match with his friends, Yuvan received a call from Sai asking him to “settle the matter.” At around 9:45 pm, the accused fatally attacked the engineering student with knives and other weapons on his chest, abdomen and neck, and fled from the scene. He died while on the way to the hospital.

Police seized a knife used in the murder, blood-stained clothes of the accused, an electric scooter and multiple mobile phones connected to the offence.

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Among those arrested, two are Chandrika’s relatives. The juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Court.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th May 2026 9:23 pm IST

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