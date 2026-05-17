Cattle smuggler held in UP’s Meerut

A country-made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th May 2026 3:01 pm IST
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Meerut: A cattle smuggler was injured in a police encounter in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday, May 17.

A country-made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

According to the police, a case was registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act following the recovery of bovine remains in a sugarcane field belonging to Amar Singh in Pachgaon Patti on the night of April 14-15.

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A search for the accused was underway under the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police.

Acting on a tip-off that the wanted accused identified as Yameen, alias ‘Tucha’ was heading towards Medpur, police cordoned off the area and ordered him to surrender, but the accused fired.

Police fired in self defence, and the accused sustained injuries.

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During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in previous incidents of cow slaughter that had occurred in the Bhawanpur area.

According to the police, a total of 11 cases — including charges related to cow slaughter, illegal possession of weapons, theft, and excise violations — are registered against the accused across various police stations in Meerut district.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th May 2026 3:01 pm IST

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