Odisha Hindutva mob set ablaze van carrying cattle, driver escapes

Bhadrak: A Hindutva mob set a van on fire, allegedly used for cattle smuggling in Odisha’s Balasore district on Sunday, May 3, police said.

However, no one was hurt in the incident, they said.

The incident occurred at Bhatatira railway station level crossing under Sabarang police limits. The mob intercepted the van reportedly transporting several cattle in extremely cramped and distressing conditions, the police said.

The people rescued six cattle from the van. In a sudden burst of fury, the agitated crowd set the vehicle ablaze at the spot. The driver, sensing danger, fled the scene, disappearing before authorities could intervene, police said.

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Fire service teams rushed in and extinguished the flames, preventing the fire from spreading further. Soon after, Sabarang police reached the location and launched an investigation.

Santanu Jena, officer in charge of Sabrang Police Station said they have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

“When we reached there, the vehicle was burning. Neither any cattle nor any animal was found. However, efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver, identify those involved in the incident,” Jena said.