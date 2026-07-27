Mumbai: For months, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been at the centre of separation rumours. While the couple has chosen to remain silent and rarely shares pictures together on social media, a fresh photo of the two from New York has now caught everyone’s attention. The candid selfie has quickly gone viral, leaving fans delighted to see the couple together once again.

The now-viral picture was clicked by a fan during what is believed to be an evening stroll in New York. In the selfie, Abhishek is seen sporting a casual look with a black cap, clear-framed glasses and a red-and-white layered outfit. Standing beside him, Aishwarya looks elegant as ever with her hair left open, signature red lipstick and sunglasses placed on her head. Both can be seen smiling warmly as they pose for the camera.

The rare public appearance has sparked excitement among fans, especially as it comes amid ongoing speculation about trouble in their marriage. Although the couple has never responded to the rumours, the latest picture has been widely shared on social media, with many fans calling it a heartwarming moment.

According to reports, Abhishek is currently in New York shooting for Shah Rukh Khan‘s upcoming action film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The actor is reportedly playing the film’s main antagonist, while Aishwarya is said to have joined him during his stay in the city.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in April 2007 and have always kept their personal life away from the spotlight. Despite constant rumours surrounding their relationship, the couple has continued to maintain their silence.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in public earlier this year at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where she once again grabbed headlines with her stunning red carpet appearances. The latest New York selfie, however, has become the talk of social media, with fans happy to catch a rare glimpse of the couple together.