‘Cause am Muslim’: Uorfi Javed struggles to find house in Mumbai

Mumbai: Everyone dreams of owning an apartment in Mumbai. We have seen various people come from across India to this dream city to make their dreams come true. Few achieve success while others keep struggling. During their struggling period most people find it difficult to pay the rent of flats but once settled in Mumbai, it is not a big deal to pay the high rent of the flat. But the shocking news is that actress Uorfi Javed is finding it tough to find an apartment for her in Mumbai and she revealed the reason on her Twitter.

Be it a dress made out of broken glass, safety pins, or aluminium foil, television actress and social media star Uorfi Javed (Urfi) is almost always in the headlines for her unique fashion sense.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Uorfi wrote that she is finding it difficult to rent an apartment in Mumbai. She said that both Hindu and Muslim owners are saying ‘no’ to renting the apartment to her. Her tweet reads, “Muslim owners don’t want to rent me a house because of the way I dress, Hindi owners don’t want to rent me cause I’m Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get. Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so tuff.”

As Uorfi is usually surrounded by controversies and various politicians and activists had also lodged complaints against her for her dressing sense. She was even accused of promoting nudity earlier by a BJP leader.

On the professional front, Uorfi was last seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla. She was also a contestant in one of the seasons of the TV reality show Bigg Boss.