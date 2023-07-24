Caveat filed in Allahabad HC on Gyanvapi survey case

Prayagraj: A caveat petiton was filed by Hindu petitioner Rakhi Singh in the Allahabad High Court on Saturday based on the order of Varanasi Court which gave directions to conduct an Archaeological Survey of India (ASO) survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the ‘Wazukhana’ area which has been sealed.

The caveat petition has been filed through advocate Saurabh Tiwari through e-filing mode.

Rakhi Singh, who is also the main petitioner in “Shringar Gauri Sthal” case is in support of the ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque complex. A caveat was filed by her so that if the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee goes to the Allahbad High Court against the decision of the District Judge, the High Court should not give its decision without hearing the petitioner.

“It is therefore, most respectfully prayed that this Hon’ble Court may graciously be pleased to allow the application and may provide the opportunity of hearing before passing any order in favour of proposed revisionists and/or pass such other and further order,” the caveat read.

Earlier today Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team reached the Gyanvapi Mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi to conduct a scientific survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi representing the Hindu side said that the result of the survey will be favourable to Hindus.

While speaking to reporters, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said, “We are sure that the whole premise is of temple only. The result of the survey will be favourable to us.”

On Sunday, the ASI team reached Varanasi with all the required equipment.

Notably, a Varanasi Court on Friday gave directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the ‘Wazukhana’ area which has been sealed.

“I have been informed that my application has been approved and the court has given directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the Wazukhana which has been sealed. I think the survey can be completed within 3 to 6 months,” said advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain appearing for the Hindu side.

The court pronounced its order on a petition filed by the Hindu side seeking direction for a “scientific survey” of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The petition was filed in May this year by five women who in another plea had earlier sought permission to pray at the “Shringar Gauri Sthal” inside the shrine complex. A structure — claimed to be a “Shivling” by Hindu side and a “fountain” by the Muslim side — was also found on May 16 last year during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hearing today on a petition filed by the mosque management committee against the Varanasi court’s order for an ASI survey of the mosque complex.