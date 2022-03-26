CBCID to look into illegal encroachment of Waqf properties: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Telangana State home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said that a CBCID enquiry has been initiated in the illegal encroachment of Waqf properties. Ten committees were set up in 10 former unified districts of the state. “The state government will take strict action against the illegal encroachers of the Waqf properties,” he said.

The minister held a high-level meeting in his office to review the progress in the enquiry. The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary of the home department Ravi Gupta and CBCID Director-General Govind Singh.

The minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is serious about protecting the Waqf properties.

The concerned officials have informed the minister that 10 CBCID teams were set up in the former 10 unified districts of Telangana and they have started the inquiries. The state Waqf board has been directed to provide the details of the Waqf properties under illegal occupation. The officials informed the Minister that as soon as the details from the Waqf board are received, the enquiry will be commenced.

The minister has directed CBCID officials to conduct the enquiry diligently. “If required the general public will also be appealed to provide information about the Waqf properties under illegal occupation. The state government is serious about protecting the Waqf properties in the state,” the minister said.