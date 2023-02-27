CBI acting lawfully against corrupt, AAP does not believe in Constitution: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party over its street protests against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest, asserting that the CBI is acting lawfully against the “corrupt” but the city’s ruling party does not seem to believe in law, Constitution and people.

With its “drama” and show of “anarchy”, the AAP has signaled that it will not let probe agencies do their work which amounts to obstructing the process of justice and contempt of court, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters after Sisodia was sent to the CBI remand till March 4 in the case of alleged irregularities and corruption in excise policy, now withdrawn.

The BJP leader described the AAP as the “Arajak Apradh Party” (anarchic, criminal party) and said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems to have taken oath on the Constitution to destroy it, he alleged.

"This corruption is related to liquor policy. Today's order proves that Manish Sisodia is corrupt": Gaurav Bhatia, BJP spokesperson pic.twitter.com/4bmsfKLSzs — NDTV (@ndtv) February 27, 2023

Neither does Kejriwal abide by the law nor he sacks his ministers involved in corruption, he said, noting that Satyendar Jain is behind bars for months in a money laundering case.

Jain has not received bail yet because courts believe that the charges against him are serious, the BJP leader said.

A special CBI court on Monday remanded Sisodia in five-day custody of the central probe agency till March 4, a day after his arrest in the excise scam case.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers held protests in several states against the arrest in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.