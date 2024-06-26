CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’ case

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the CBI to formally arrest him in the alleged excise scam.

File - Arvind Kejriwal (PTI photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, June 26, arrested Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case linked with the Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’ case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Monday, June 24, and recorded his statement. 

On Tuesday, the CBI moved an application before a special court seeking a production warrant for Kejriwal, which was later issued by the court. and produced Kejriwal before the court on Wednesday.

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the CBI to formally arrest him in the alleged excise scam.

The CBI arrested Kejriwal after Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)

