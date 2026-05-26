CBI arrests govt employee in Jammu for accepting bribe

The arrested junior assistant was posted in Narwal area of Jammu.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 26th May 2026 7:31 am IST
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Jammu: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a junior assistant posted in the office of the Superintending Engineer at Public Health Engineering Department here for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,500, officials said.

The arrested junior assistant was posted in Narwal area of Jammu.

According to a CBI spokesperson, the agency registered a case against the accused following a complaint alleging that he had demanded a bribe for processing and clearing the complainant’s pension case.

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The accused allegedly shared his QR code through WhatsApp to receive the bribe amount, the spokesperson said.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while allegedly receiving the bribe amount from the complainant through the QR code payment method.

He was subsequently arrested on Monday, officials said.

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The agency said further investigation into the case is underway.

The CBI reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against corrupt public servants and curbing corruption through effective enforcement measures.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 26th May 2026 7:31 am IST

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