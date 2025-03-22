CBI arrests GST superintendent in Medak for demanding Rs 8K bribe

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a government officer working in Medak district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a person.

CBI registered a case on March 21 against the superintendent of GST on allegations that he allegedly demanded bribe money from a person for revoking the suspension of GSTIN of the complainant’s proprietorship firm, which was suspended due to the non-filing of returns.

Upon receiving the complaint, the CBI team caught the superintendent of GST red-handed. Subsequently, the accused was arrested and produced before the Competent Court.

The CBI conducted searches at the accused’s residential and official premises in Medak and Hyderabad, as well as at his native place in Jehanabad, Bihar, leading to the alleged recovery of incriminating documents.

Further investigations are on.