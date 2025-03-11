Medak revenue inspector arrested for accepting Rs 12000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested Medak municipality revenue inspector Janaiah on Tuesday, March 11, on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from a citizen.

Janaiah, who was working in the tax collection section, is said to have demanded the bribe for sanctioning official work. ACB officials raided his office based on the complaint lodged by a citizen.

This arrest is also a part of Telangana’s ACB’s larger crackdown on corruption in different government departments.

During February 2025 alone, the agency registered 17 cases and arrested 23 people, including public officials and private individuals. Bribes worth Rs 7.60 lakh were recovered during these operations, as well as disproportionate assets worth Rs 4.13 crore revealed in two cases.

Also Read Telangana ACB catches GHMC official red handed for demanding bribe

In another major case in the month, Warangal deputy transport commissioner P Srinivas was caught after ACB found Rs 4.04 crore assets in searches of his house and relatives’ residences

Besides, GM Sudarshan, a Nizamabad district Panchayat Secretary, was also found guilty on February 14 for corruption and sentenced to rigorous one year imprisonment for one year and a Rs 20,000 fine on corruption charges involving a 2014 trap case.

