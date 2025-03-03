Telangana ACB catches GHMC official red handed for demanding bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths caught an executive engineer of GHMC red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor.

The officer A Dasarath Mudiraj, Deputy Executive Engineer, Quality Control Division – II GHMC had demanded the amount to clear the files and forward it to the higher officials.

The bribe amount was recovered from the accused officer’s office desk. The officer is arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court. The case is under investigation.

Also Read ACB registers 17 cases of bribery in Telangana in February

The previous day, the ACB registered 17 cases related to bribery in Telangana in February. Out of the total cases, 15 pertain to trap cases while the remaining were related to disproportionate assets cases. A total of 23 officials, including two outsourcing employees, were arrested. The ACB seized Rs 7.60 lakh cash in the trap cases.

According to a press release from the ACB, a panchayat secretary caught in a trap case in 2014 was convicted and sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment by the ACB court.