ACB registers 17 cases of bribery in Telangana in February

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered 17 cases related to bribery in Telangana in February.

Out of the total cases, 15 pertain to trap cases while the remaining were related to disproportionate assets cases. A total of 23 officials, including two outsourcing employees, were arrested. The ACB seized Rs 7.60 lakh cash in the trap cases.

According to a press release from the ACB, a panchayat secretary caught in a trap case in 2014 was convicted and sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment by the ACB court.

In a recent case, Telangana ACB arrested a government school headmaster for bribery in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The arrested government servant has been identified as Tati Ravinder, working as the headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School (ZHPS), Coolie Lane. He was caught red-handed by the Telangana ACB officials while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

The arrested headmaster demanded bribe money for transferring an honorarium amount of Rs 30,000, sanctioned by the Union government under a central scheme of Rani Lakshmi Bhai Athma Raksha Prashikshan, a self-defence programme.

Earlier on February 24, the Telangana ACB arrested Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) bill collector from the Ranga Reddy unit and his associate red-handed for allegedly accepting a Rs 45,000 bribe.