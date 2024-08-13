CBI books 2 officers for Rs 5 lakh bribery in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a case against V D Anand Kumar, superintendent and Manish Sharma, inspector of the principal commissionerate of Central Tax, GST Bhavan, Basheerbagh on Tuesday, August 13.

The action follows a complaint of a private business owner alleging the two officers harassed and extorted Rs 5 lakh citing alleged irregularities over tax returns.

According to the complaint, the two officers threatened the complainant to impose GST over an iron scrap shop business the complainant owned and seized the shop on July 4. The officers later demanded and received a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, and demanded a further Rs 3 lakh to open the shop again.

The CBI officers conducted raids in two locations in Hyderabad on 13 August, recovering various incriminating materials. Further investigation of the case is underway.