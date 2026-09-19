CBI books NHAI officer, wife for disproportionate assets

Hyderabad: The CBI has booked National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officer Golla Durga Prasad and his wife, Kolukuri Pravalika, for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income during his one-year tenure as project director in Warangal.

According to The Hans India, CBI anti-corruption officials searched the accused officer’s residences and related premises in Hyderabad and Warangal as part of the case.

The alleged excess was 429 percent of their known income. The CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch, Hyderabad, registered an FIR on September 15, 2026, based on source information. Pravalika, a Secunderabad resident, and some unidentified persons have been named for alleged abetment.

The check period covers August 20, 2024, to August 19, 2025, when Prasad headed the NHAI’s Warangal Project Implementation Unit (PIU) under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Prasad joined the Central Road Research Institute as a scientist in 2016 and was deputed to NHAI headquarters as deputy general manager (technical) in September 2022. He headed NHAI’s Khammam PIU from April 2023 to August 2024 before taking charge in Warangal.

The CBI alleged that Prasad intentionally accumulated movable and immovable assets in his and his wife’s names that he could not satisfactorily account for, and that Pravalika aided him by holding properties and bank balances.

The couple’s assets rose from Rs 8.9 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore during the period. Their combined salary income was Rs 23 lakh, Rs 12 lakh earned by Prasad and Rs 11 lakh by Pravalika, while their expenditure was Rs 10 lakh. The CBI assessed the disproportionate assets at Rs 1 crore.

The assets included agricultural land in Ankushapur, Jangaon, valued at Rs 1 crore, and another parcel in Solipur, Jangaon, worth Rs 2.2 lakh, both in Prasad’s name. Pravalika allegedly acquired land in Potlapalli, Siddipet, valued at Rs 14 lakh. The Ankushapur and Potlapalli properties were recorded as 3.2 acres and 4.1 acres, respectively.

The couple’s bank balances included Rs 2.2 lakh in Prasad’s SBI Padmarao Nagar salary account and Rs 2.6 lakh in an ICICI Bank account. Pravalika had Rs 85,311 in her SBI Sangareddy salary account and Rs 1.7 lakh in SBI’s Court Street branch in Sangareddy.

The FIR invokes Sections 13(2), read with 13(1)(b), and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, and Section 49 of the BNS, 2023.