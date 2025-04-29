CBI books Secunderabad railway official in Rs 1.25 lakh bribery case

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against the divisional operations manager (DOM) at the principal chief operations manager’s office, South Central Railway (SCR), Secunderabad. The case was registered following a complaint from the deputy chief vigilance officer (traffic) and the RPF vigilance branch, SCR.

The accused has been identified as Syed Munvar Basha.

The complaint alleges that the accused demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 1.65 lakh, which included Rs 40,000 in cash and Rs 1.25 lakh through UPI transfers to his son’s bank account. The bribe was reportedly given by candidates seeking positions such as traffic inspectors and chief controllers in the SCR’s operating department.

Further investigations revealed that the officer had received a total of Rs 31.62 lakh through suspicious transactions in his and his son’s accounts, far beyond their declared sources of income.

CBI officials carried out searches at four locations, including two in Solapur and one each in Hyderabad and Guntakal, reportedly recovering incriminating documents.