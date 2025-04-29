CBI books Secunderabad railway official in Rs 1.25 lakh bribery case

The bribe was reportedly given by candidates seeking positions in the SCR’s operating department.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 29th April 2025 8:33 pm IST
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against the divisional operations manager (DOM) at the principal chief operations manager’s office, South Central Railway (SCR), Secunderabad. The case was registered following a complaint from the deputy chief vigilance officer (traffic) and the RPF vigilance branch, SCR.

The accused has been identified as Syed Munvar Basha.

The complaint alleges that the accused demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 1.65 lakh, which included Rs 40,000 in cash and Rs 1.25 lakh through UPI transfers to his son’s bank account. The bribe was reportedly given by candidates seeking positions such as traffic inspectors and chief controllers in the SCR’s operating department.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Shamirpet police sub inspector arrested over Rs 2,22,000 bribery

Further investigations revealed that the officer had received a total of Rs 31.62 lakh through suspicious transactions in his and his son’s accounts, far beyond their declared sources of income.

CBI officials carried out searches at four locations, including two in Solapur and one each in Hyderabad and Guntakal, reportedly recovering incriminating documents.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 29th April 2025 8:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button