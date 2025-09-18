CBI chargesheets Anil Ambani, Rana Kapoor in corruption case

No comments from the ADA group were immediately available.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th September 2025 9:01 pm IST
New Delhi: The CBI filed two separate chargesheets on Thursday against Anil Ambani and others over alleged fraudulent transactions between the industrialist’s group companies, RCFL and RHFL, Yes Bank and firms of the bank’s former CEO Rana Kapoor’s family, causing a loss of Rs 2,796 crore to the bank, officials said.

In its chargesheets filed before a special court in Mumbai, the federal agency has said Ambani is the chairman of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani (ADA) Group and director of Reliance Capital Limited, the holding company of RCFL and RHFL.

Besides Ambani, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also chargesheeted Rana Kapoor, Bindu Kapoor, Radha Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, RCFL, RHFL (now Authum Investment and Infrastructure Limited), RAB Enterprises Private Limited, Imagine Estate Private Limited, Bliss House Private Limited, Imagine Habitat Private Limited, Imagine Residence Private Ltd and Morgan Credits Private Limited under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

