CBI files complaint against Hyderabad post office officials for bribery

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against three accused including, the Assistant Superintendent of Posts and 2 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and all officials of the office of the Postmaster General, Hyderabad Sorting Division, Headquarters Region, Hyderabad on a bribery complaint.

It was alleged that officials of the Divisional Office and Circle Office to the Postmaster General, Headquarters Region, Hyderabad demanded a bribe of Rs. 25 lakhs from two accused Contingent Labourers (CL) for appointing 10 Contingent Labourers as MTS.

It is further alleged that one of the accused MTS had given a bribe of Rs. 2,00,000 on 16 July 2022 for himself and Rs. 1,00,000 for another accused MTS on 26 July 2022 to the accused Assistant Superintendent of Posts at her residence and an additional bribe Rs. 50,000 was to be paid for the second MTS later.

CBI conducted searches at three places in Hyderabad which led to the recovery of the incriminating documents, a press release informed.

An investigation is underway.