CBI gets nearly Rs 1105 crore in Union Budget; increase of Rs 46.5 crore

New Delhi: The Centre allocated Rs 1,104.98 crore for CBI in the Budget 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, a nominal increase of 4.4 per cent from the ongoing fiscal.

The agency received Rs 997.62 crore in the Budget Estimates for 2025-26, which was later revised to Rs 1058.3 crore.

The government has allocated Rs 1,104.98 crore to the agency for 2026-27, the budget document presented by Sitharaman said.

“The provision is for establishment-related expenditure of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution in corruption cases against public servants, private persons, firms and other cases of serious crimes.

“This also includes provision for various projects such as modernisation of training centres of CBI, establishment of technical and forensic support units, comprehensive modernisation & purchase of land/construction of office/residence buildings for CBI,” the budget document said.

The country’s premier probe agency is engaged in tackling emerging crimes, dominated by artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrency and darknet, besides conventional crimes like bank loan frauds and ongoing high-profile extradition cases in courts abroad.

It also deals with criminal cases handed over by various states, high courts and the Supreme Court.