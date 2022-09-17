CBI moves court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Tejashwi Yadav

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued a notice to Yadav on the application moved by the probe agency and sought his reply by September 28.

Published: 17th September 2022
New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday moved a court here seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

The court had in October 2018 granted bail to the minister after he appeared before it in pursuance to summons issued against him in the matter related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

