CBI, NCB, multiple state police register 127 cases, arrest 175 against drug cartels

Operation Garuda, which started earlier this week, also involved Interpol. It led to the registration of 127 cases by the CBI, NCB and state police so far, they said.

Press Trust of India|   Updated: 29th September 2022 12:56 pm IST
New Delhi: In a major crackdown against drug peddlers, CBI led an operation in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau and police of multiple states, arresting 175 people and seizing a huge quantity of drugs, officials said Thursday.

Operation Garuda, which started earlier this week, also involved Interpol. It led to the registration of 127 cases by the CBI, NCB and state police so far, they said.

The countrywide action saw searches being conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Manipur, officials said, adding the searches are still going on.

A larch cache of drugs has been seized from various locations, they added.

