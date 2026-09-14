CBI registers FIR in celebrity manager Disha Salian death case

The bench criticised the police for treating the case only as an accidental death for six years and pointed to 'glaring discrepancies' in the investigation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Young woman with long dark hair smiling indoors, wearing a red and white outfit.
Disha Salian (Instagram)

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said on Monday, September 14.

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into Salian‘s death and pulled up Mumbai Police for failing to register an FIR for six years, observing that its investigation “raises more questions than answers”.

The bench criticised the police for treating the case only as an accidental death for six years and pointed to “glaring discrepancies” in the investigation.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Salian, who had briefly worked as Rajput’s manager, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area. Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

A week later, Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, triggering speculation about a possible link between the two deaths.

The uproar following Rajput’s death led the Maharashtra government to order a CBI probe into it. The agency subsequently submitted a closure report stating that Rajput died by suicide. The report, however, is yet to be heard by the court concerned.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button