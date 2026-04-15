CBSE declares Class 10 Board exam results 2026

Students can check their CBSE Class 10 results 2026 on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, using their login credentials.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th April 2026 4:20 pm IST|   Updated: 15th April 2026 5:25 pm IST
Students taking Telangana SSC exams with OMR sheets in a classroom setting.
Representational image

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, April 15, declared the results for Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results.

Students can check their CBSE Class 10 results 2026 on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, using their login credentials.

CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 11, with more than 24.71 lakh candidates appearing at 8,074 centres.

Subhan Bakery

The CBSE started with two editions of board exams for Class 10 from this year, and it was mandatory for students to appear in the first edition.

Girls outshine boys, total pass percentage at 93.70 pc

Girls have again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 10 board exams, securing 94.99 pass percentage, 1.3 percentage points higher than the pass percentage of boys.

The total pass percentage stands at 93.70 per cent, which is higher than last year’s total pass percentage of 93.66 per cent.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

“A total of 55,368 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 22,1574 students have scored above 90 per cent,” an official said.

More than 1.47 lakh candidates have been placed in the ‘compartment’ category. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI.)

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th April 2026 4:20 pm IST|   Updated: 15th April 2026 5:25 pm IST

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