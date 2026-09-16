CBSE announces special Class 12 re-exams for Gulf, Iran students

India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct special Class 12 examinations for eligible students in six Gulf countries and Iran whose papers were cancelled earlier this year.

According to a CBSE circular dated September 15, 2026, the examinations will be held in 40 subjects, comprising 20 academic and 20 skill-based subjects. The affected countries are the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The decision follows the Supreme Court of India’s ruling in CWP-815 of 2026.

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Forms to be submitted from September 22

Eligible students must submit their List of Candidates (LOC) or examination forms between September 22 and September 26, 2026.

No examination fee will be charged. CBSE said the submission link will be provided on its official website.

The examination date and detailed date sheet will be announced after the required LOC and examination forms have been submitted. The board has said there will be no extension to the submission deadline.

Who can appear?

The special examinations are open to regular students of CBSE-affiliated schools whose LOC was submitted for the 2026 Main Examinations and whose results were declared under the assessment scheme.

Private candidates are also eligible if they submitted their examination forms for the 2026 Main Examinations and received their results under the same scheme.

Candidates can select the subjects they wish to take from those included in the special examinations. Marks obtained in these examinations will be treated as final and will replace the marks awarded under the earlier assessment scheme.

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Strict eligibility rules

Students who were absent from the 2026 Main Examinations for any reason will not be eligible for the special examinations.

CBSE has also clarified that students who did not appear in the 2026 Main Examinations cannot newly register as regular or private candidates.

No subject changes will be permitted, and the board will not conduct examinations in subjects where the examination was already held.

The board has further stated that post-result declaration facilities will not be available for these examinations.

Existing centres to remain unchanged

The special examinations will be conducted only in the seven countries covered by the notification, with existing examination centres remaining unchanged.

CBSE has instructed schools in the affected countries to circulate the notification among eligible Class 12 students and assist them with the submission process.

Why were the exams cancelled?

The disruption began in March when regional conditions linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict prevented CBSE from conducting Class 12 examinations as scheduled in the seven affected countries.

The board subsequently introduced an alternative assessment scheme on March 27 to prepare results for students whose examinations could not be conducted.

Results for regular Class 12 candidates from the affected countries were declared on May 13, alongside results for candidates in India and other overseas locations. Results for private candidates were later declared under the same assessment framework.