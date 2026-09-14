Get an international driving permit in 5 min at Dubai airport

Dubai: Travellers can now obtain an International Driving Permit (IDP) in just five minutes at Dubai International Airport, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) announced on Monday, September 14.

The new service has been launched in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Emirates Automobile and Touring Club and the Amer Centre.

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Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the service is offered at the Customer Happiness Centre in the Terminal 3 arrivals area of Dubai International Airport. It is open to UAE citizens and residents holding a valid UAE driving licence.

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The service is designed to simplify travel preparations by allowing eligible motorists to obtain an International Driving Permit at the airport before departure.

Documents required

Applicants must provide their Emirates ID, a valid UAE driving licence, a copy of their passport and a personal photograph.

The service is supported by digital integration between the participating entities. Customer information is verified electronically, allowing applications to be approved and the permit issued within five minutes.

Emarat Al Youm reported that Major General Khalaf Ahmed Al Ghaith, Assistant Director-General for the Entry Permits and Residence Sector at GDRFA Dubai, said the initiative reflects Dubai’s approach to providing proactive government services at locations where customers need them.

Al Ghaith said the airport-based service forms part of Dubai’s smart travel ecosystem, with services designed to be available at the right place and time.

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قبل رحلتك، خمس دقائق تكفي لإصدار رخصة القيادة الدولية.



أطلقت إقامة دبي، بالتعاون مع هيئة الطرق والمواصلات بدبي، ، ونادي الإمارات للسيارات والسياحة، ومركز “آمر”، خدمة إصدار رخصة القيادة الدولية الفورية في مبنى المسافرين رقم 3 بمطار دبي الدولي.



وتتيح الخدمة للمواطنين… pic.twitter.com/Cl6Sk13sM9 — GDRFA DUBAI إقامة دبي (@GDRFADUBAI) September 14, 2026

He added that the launch demonstrates cooperation between government entities and strategic partners while providing flexible solutions that make travel procedures easier for citizens, residents and visitors.

Ahmed Mahboob, Executive Director of the Licensing Agency at the RTA, said the service represents cooperation between the participating organisations and enhances the customer experience by providing an instant service at one of Dubai’s key locations.

The launch is part of wider efforts by Dubai authorities to expand digitally connected government services and provide faster, more convenient solutions for travel-related needs.