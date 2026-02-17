CBSE boards: Students in Bihar denied entry at exam centre for arriving late

Three to four students were denied entry to the exam centre in Bihar’s Bettiah after arriving late for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination on Tuesday, February 17.

In a video that surfaced, a female student is seen crying as people around her try to console her. According to PTI, the students were caught up in traffic and got late.

VIDEO | Bettiah, Bihar: Students reach exam centre late after getting caught in traffic, disallowed entry.



A student says, "Three to four girls also arrived late. We are being denied entry as they say we came late and will not be allowed."



In Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, a Class 10 student met with a road accident on his way to the examination centre, leaving him with severe injuries and forcing him to miss the first paper of the board exams.

The incident occurred under Nanota police station limits when three students — Dev (18), Tanmay (17) and Granth (17), residents of Manohara village — were travelling by motorcycle to a college in Nanota to take their examination, Station House Officer (SHO) Naveen Kumar Saini told PTI.

Near the Titro turn, the motorcycle skidded while they were trying to avoid a tractor-trolley, causing all three to fall and suffer injuries, he said.

Passersby rushed them to a primary health centre and informed their family members. After first aid, Dev and Tanmay were able to proceed to the examination centre, Saini said.

However, Granth suffered serious injuries and was referred to a higher medical centre, making him unable to sit for the board examination on its opening day.

The school principal has informed the CBSE authorities about the student’s condition and further steps regarding his examination will be taken as per the board’s guidelines, the SHO said.

The first exam for Classes 10 and 12 was held on February 17, with Class 10 students appearing for Mathematics, while Class 12 candidates appeared for Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Engineering Graphics, and Business Studies.

The theory exams were held between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm.

CBSE has also started conducting two board exams for class 10, allowing students a chance to improve their performance in the second exam. On Monday, the board issued a clarification stating that students must appear for the first board exam, and those who do not attempt at least three subjects in the first edition will be placed in the “essential repeat” category.

“It is mandatory for all the students to appear in the first board examination. All passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social, Science and languages,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

“If a student has not appeared in three or more subjects in the first examination, then he or she will not be allowed to appear in the second examination. Such students will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category and can take the examination only next year in the main examinations in the month of February next year,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)