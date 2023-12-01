CBSE not to award any division in class 10, 12 board exams: Official

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st December 2023 1:06 pm IST
CBSE not to award any division in class 10, 12 board exams: Official

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education will not award any division or distinction in class 10 and 12 board exams, a senior official said on Friday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“No overall division, distinction or aggregate of marks shall be awarded. Also, if a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Also Read
RBI says Rs 2000 notes totalling Rs 9760 crore still with public

Bhardwaj said the Board does not calculate, declare or inform the percentage of marks.

MS Education Academy

“If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment, the calculation if any, may be done by the admitting institution or employer,” he said.

Earlier, the CBSE also did away with the practice of issuing merit lists to avoid unhealthy competitio

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st December 2023 1:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button