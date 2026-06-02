CBSE opens portal for verification, re-evaluation of board exam answer sheets

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, June 2, opened the online portal for verification of issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers for students dissatisfied with their board exam evaluation.

According to the board, the facility is available only to those students who have obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

“The portal for applying for Verification of Issues observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book and Re-evaluation of answers has been made live on June 2, 2026. Students can avail the facility of verification of issue(s) observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book, if any and re-evaluation of answer(s) if not satisfied with the evaluation,” the CBSE said.

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The portal will remain open from June 2 to June 6 (midnight), and no offline applications or requests submitted after the deadline will be accepted.

Students will have to log in through the CBSE website using their Aadhaar number and submit applications online. The board said the entire process, including payment of fees, will be conducted digitally.

For verification of issues in scanned copies of answer books, students can report concerns such as missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer books or evaluation against a different question paper set.

“Students are advised to ensure that all requests across subjects are included before final submission,” the board said.

The board said the fee for verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copies of answer books is Rs 100 per answer book, while re-evaluation of answers will be charged at Rs 25 per question.

The fee can be paid only through online modes such as UPI, credit card, debit card and net banking, it said.

“Students may submit only one application each for Verification of Issues/Re-evaluation and are therefore advised to decide in advance whether to apply for one or multiple subjects,” the board said.

The CBSE said once the ‘Freeze and Proceed to payment’ button is clicked, the details will be locked and cannot be edited. Hence, students are advised to ensure that all details are correct.

The board said applications will be treated as successfully submitted only after online payment is completed.

It also said that only one application each for verification of issues and re-evaluation will be permitted.

“Students may also apply online for re-evaluation of one or more questions across one or more subjects by providing the required details, including question number, page number, as the case may be,” the board said.

The CBSE said the outcome of the requests will be communicated after completion of the process and advised candidates to submit their applications within the stipulated timeline.

A visual guide and a tutorial video have also been made available to help students complete the process, it added.

The CBSE also said Aadhaar-based verification has been introduced for security reasons while applying for verification of issues and re-evaluation of answers.

“For children who do not have Aadhaar, the parent’s, relative’s or guardian’s Aadhaar details may be used,” the board said.

“In this case, the Aadhaar Name, Date of Birth and Gender must be of the person whose Aadhaar number is used,” it added.

The portal was launched after a delay, with CBSE having earlier said that applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books were expected to begin by May 29.

The development comes following concerns raised by some students and parents over the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The board has faced criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, payment failures and access-related issues during the verification and re-evaluation process.