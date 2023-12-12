CBSE releases timetable for Class 10, 12 board examinations

The board examination for Class 10 and 12 will be held from February 15, 2024, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Tuesday, December 12.

As per the release, Class 10 board examination will begin on February 15, 2024 and end on March 13, 2024. Similarly, Class 12 board examination will begin on February 15, 2024 and conclude on April 2, 2024.

The examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30pm, all days.

Below is the timetable for Class 12

CBSE releases date sheet for class 12th Board Exams. Examinations to begin from 15th February 2024. pic.twitter.com/zRePYph6ly — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

Below is the timetable for Class 10